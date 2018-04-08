Critical Contrast: Invitae (NVTA) and Joint (JYNT)

Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) and Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Invitae has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joint has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Invitae and Joint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitae -180.85% -124.43% -68.92% Joint -13.01% -66.74% -20.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Invitae and Joint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitae 0 0 4 0 3.00 Joint 0 0 4 0 3.00

Invitae presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.88%. Joint has a consensus target price of $6.15, suggesting a potential downside of 9.16%. Given Invitae’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Invitae is more favorable than Joint.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Invitae shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Joint shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Invitae shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Joint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invitae and Joint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitae $68.22 million 3.86 -$123.38 million ($2.65) -1.88 Joint $25.16 million 3.66 -$3.27 million ($0.25) -27.08

Joint has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invitae. Joint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invitae, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Invitae beats Joint on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders. It also operates Patient Insights Networks, a platform for collecting, curating, coordinating, and delivering data from patients and clinicians; and CancerGene Connect, an end-to-end platform that is used for the collection, analysis, and management of patient family history information. Invitae Corporation serves patients, healthcare providers, and biopharma and advocacy partners. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports and manages chiropractic clinics through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights throughout the United States. The Company is franchisor and operator of chiropractic clinics. The Company offers its patients the opportunity to visit its clinics without an appointment and receive prompt attention. The Company has approximately 310 franchised, company-owned, or managed clinics in operation in over 30 states. In addition to its approximately 310 operating clinics, the Company has granted franchises either directly or through its regional developers for an additional over 170 clinics. The Company offers a range of membership and wellness packages. Each patient’s records are digitally updated for ready retrieval in its data storage system by its chiropractors in compliance with various applicable medical records security and privacy regulations.

