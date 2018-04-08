ITC (ITC) & NV Energy (NYSE:NVE) Critical Survey

ITC (NYSE: ITC) and NV Energy (NYSE:NVE) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ITC and NV Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NV Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares ITC and NV Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITC 26.05% 16.67% 3.70% NV Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.2% of ITC shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of ITC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ITC pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. NV Energy does not pay a dividend. ITC has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ITC and NV Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITC 0 0 0 0 N/A NV Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ITC beats NV Energy on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

ITC Company Profile

ITC Holdings Corp. (ITC Holdings) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in owning, operating, maintaining and investing in transmission infrastructure. The Company’s business consists primarily of the electric transmission operations of its Regulated Operating Subsidiaries. Its Regulated Operating Subsidiaries include International Transmission Company (ITCTransmission), Michigan Electric Transmission Company, LLC (METC), ITC Midwest LLC (ITC Midwest). The operations performed by its Regulated Operating Subsidiaries fall into the various categories, such as asset planning; engineering, design and construction; maintenance, and real time operations. Its customers include investor-owned utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, power marketers and alternative energy suppliers. It owns and operates high-voltage systems in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula and portions of Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma.

NV Energy Company Profile

NV Energy, Inc. (NVE) is an investor-owned holding company. NVE has four primary, wholly owned subsidiaries: Nevada Power Company (NPC), doing business as NV Energy, Sierra Pacific Power Company (SPPC) doing business as NV Energy, NVE Insurance Company, Inc. and Lands of Sierra. The NPC and SPPC (Utilities) operate three business segments: NPC electric; SPPC electric, and SPPC natural gas. Electric service is provided by NPC to Las Vegas and surrounding Clark County, and by SPPC to northern Nevada. Natural gas service is provided by SPPC in the Reno-Sparks area of Nevada. Nevada Electrical Investment Company (NEICO) is a wholly owned subsidiary of NPC. On December 19, 2013, MidAmerican Energy Holdings Company (MidAmerican) completed the merger of NV Energy, Inc. (NVE) and Silver Merger Sub, Inc., a subsidiary of MidAmerican, and following the completion of the merger (the NVE Merger) NVE became an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of MidAmerican.

