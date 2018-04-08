SCA (SVCBY) & Kapstone (KS) Head-To-Head Survey

SCA (OTCMKTS: SVCBY) and Kapstone (NYSE:KS) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

SCA has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kapstone has a beta of 3.02, meaning that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SCA and Kapstone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCA 1 0 0 0 1.00 Kapstone 0 8 1 0 2.11

Kapstone has a consensus price target of $29.33, indicating a potential downside of 14.68%. Given Kapstone’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kapstone is more favorable than SCA.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SCA and Kapstone’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCA $1.95 billion 3.43 $16.62 billion $0.31 33.94 Kapstone $3.32 billion 1.01 $243.50 million $1.32 26.05

SCA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kapstone. Kapstone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SCA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SCA pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Kapstone pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. SCA pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kapstone pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Kapstone shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Kapstone shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SCA and Kapstone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCA 242.91% 3.73% 1.89% Kapstone 7.34% 13.31% 3.89%

Summary

Kapstone beats SCA on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCA

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers timber products for the private forest owners; and supplies wood-based products for the industrial and building materials trade. It also provides kraft pulp and chemical thermomechanical pulp; by-products, such as turpentine and tall oil; and green electricity and district heating under the Celeste, Star, and Cirrus brands. In addition, the company offers kraftliner for corrugated transport packaging; container boards; and publication paper for magazines, catalogues, and commercial printing. Further, it provides renewable energy through wind power projects; and marine and land transportation services, as well as manufactures and sells pellets. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sundsvall, Sweden.

About Kapstone

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products. It also offers specialty paper products, including kraft paper, such as multiwall paper used to produce bags for agricultural products, pet food, baking products, cement and chemicals; specialty products comprising shingle wraps, end caps, roll wraps, and dunnage bags; and lightweight paper. In addition, this segment provides saturating kraft paper under the Durasorb trade name for use in construction, electronics manufacturing, and furniture manufacturing industries; and unbleached folding carton board under the Kraftpak trade name to integrated and independent converters in the folding carton industry. The Distribution segment distributes corrugated and other specialty packaging products consisting of stretch films, void fills, carton sealing tapes, and other specialty tapes. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

