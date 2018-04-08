Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) & Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Keane Group (NYSE: FRAC) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Keane Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Keane Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Keane Group $1.54 billion -$36.14 million 93.56 Keane Group Competitors $3.98 billion $67.54 million -5.11

Keane Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Keane Group. Keane Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Keane Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keane Group 0 5 14 0 2.74 Keane Group Competitors 237 1126 1710 75 2.52

Keane Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.94, indicating a potential upside of 33.23%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 29.95%. Given Keane Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Keane Group is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Keane Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keane Group -2.30% 3.61% 1.78% Keane Group Competitors -4.65% -0.24% -1.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.1% of Keane Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Keane Group has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keane Group’s peers have a beta of 1.31, suggesting that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Keane Group beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Keane Group

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company has 26 hydraulic fracturing fleets, 31 wireline trucks, 24 cementing pumps, and other ancillary assets located in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Formation, the Bakken Formation, and other active oil and gas basins. Keane Group, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Keane Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.

