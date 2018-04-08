Contrasting Knoll (NYSE:KNL) and Deluxe (DLX)

Deluxe (NYSE: DLX) and Knoll (NYSE:KNL) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Deluxe and Knoll, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deluxe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Knoll 0 0 1 1 3.50

Knoll has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.81%. Given Knoll’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Knoll is more favorable than Deluxe.

Profitability

This table compares Deluxe and Knoll’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deluxe 11.71% 26.80% 11.76% Knoll 7.08% 19.97% 7.69%

Dividends

Deluxe pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Knoll pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Deluxe pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Knoll pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Deluxe has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Knoll has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Deluxe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Knoll shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Deluxe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Knoll shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Deluxe and Knoll’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deluxe $1.97 billion 1.82 $230.15 million $5.27 14.18 Knoll $1.13 billion 0.91 $80.16 million $1.38 15.07

Deluxe has higher revenue and earnings than Knoll. Deluxe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Knoll, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Deluxe beats Knoll on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting, domain name, and web design services; search engine optimization; marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions; and fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks. In addition, the company provides financial technology solutions larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions comprising accounts receivable processing and remote deposit capture; and digital enablement solutions consisting of loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the North America, Australia, South America, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings. It offers systems furniture, including integrated panels or table desks, work surfaces and storage units, power and data systems, and lighting products; office seating products comprising various work chairs; and files and storage products, such as lateral files, mobile pedestals and other storage units, bookcases, and overhead cabinets. The company also provides a range of adjustable tables, as well as meeting, conference, training, dining, stand-alone, and table desks; technology support accessories, desktop organizational tools, and lighting and storage products; lounge seating; side, café, and dining chairs; barstools; and training, conference, dining, and occasional tables. In addition, it offers handcrafted rugs, fabrics, upholstery, and related architectural products. The company serves companies, governmental agencies, and other medium to large sized organizations in various industries, including financial, legal, accounting, education, healthcare, and hospitality through its direct sales force and showrooms, distribution partners, and independent dealers and retailers, as well as online. Knoll, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in East Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.