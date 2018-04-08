Critical Review: Kubota (KUBTY) vs. OmniTek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

OmniTek Engineering (OTCMKTS: OMTK) and Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

OmniTek Engineering has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kubota has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OmniTek Engineering and Kubota’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniTek Engineering -96.56% -95.43% -50.58% Kubota N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Kubota pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. OmniTek Engineering does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OmniTek Engineering and Kubota’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OmniTek Engineering $1.07 million 1.30 -$1.04 million N/A N/A Kubota $3.53 billion 5.88 $316.27 million N/A N/A

Kubota has higher revenue and earnings than OmniTek Engineering.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Kubota shares are held by institutional investors. 54.4% of OmniTek Engineering shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Kubota shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OmniTek Engineering and Kubota, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniTek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A Kubota 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Kubota beats OmniTek Engineering on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

OmniTek Engineering Company Profile

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and supplies new natural gas engine and advanced engine management systems for gaseous fuels worldwide. It also manufactures a proprietary technology, which is used to convert old or new diesel engines to operate on natural gas, propane, or hydrogen. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to operate on natural gas; conversion kits for converting rich-burn natural gas engines to lean-burn natural gas engines; and natural gas engines and components. Its products are used for stationary applications, including generator sets; and transportation industry, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company sells and delivers its products through its distributors, engine manufacturers, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. Omnitek Engineering Corp. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

Kubota Company Profile

KUBOTA Corporation is a manufacturer of a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products. The Company operates through three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of products, which include farm equipment, engines, construction machinery and electronic equipped machinery. Its Water & Environment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe‐related products, such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, pumps, valves and other products; environment‐related products, including environmental control plants and other products, and social infrastructure‐related products, such as industrial castings, ceramics, spiral‐welded steel pipes and other products. The Other segment is engaged in services and other businesses. The Company has operations in Japan, the United States, Germany, China, Thailand and other Southeast Asian regions.

