Comparing MagneGas (MNGA) & Its Rivals

MagneGas (NASDAQ: MNGA) is one of 20 public companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MagneGas to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MagneGas and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MagneGas -371.23% -277.02% -126.92% MagneGas Competitors -12.22% 4.58% -0.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MagneGas and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MagneGas $3.55 million -$17.46 million -0.02 MagneGas Competitors $2.33 billion $290.74 million -17.58

MagneGas’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MagneGas. MagneGas is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.5% of MagneGas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of MagneGas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

MagneGas has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MagneGas’ competitors have a beta of 1.38, meaning that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MagneGas and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MagneGas 0 0 1 0 3.00 MagneGas Competitors 100 402 820 25 2.57

MagneGas currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 621.76%. As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.99%. Given MagneGas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MagneGas is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

MagneGas competitors beat MagneGas on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

MagneGas Company Profile

MagneGas Corporation, an alternative energy company, creates and produces hydrogen based alternative fuel through the gasification of liquid and liquid waste in the United States and internationally. The company produces gas bottled in cylinders and distributes to the metalworking market as an alternative to acetylene. It offers MagneGas2, a hydrogen based fuel for metal cutting; and MagneTote, a metal cutting torch system primarily used in the firefighting industry. It also provides Plasma Arc Flow refineries, which are machines that produce MagneGas2. In addition, the company sells and licenses the plasma arc technology for the processing of liquid waste. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

