Comparing Marin Software (MRIN) and Zendesk (ZEN)

Marin Software (NYSE: MRIN) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marin Software and Zendesk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $74.99 million 0.50 -$31.49 million N/A N/A Zendesk $430.49 million 10.83 -$110.63 million ($1.03) -43.78

Marin Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zendesk.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and Zendesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -41.99% -33.40% -26.37% Zendesk -25.70% -32.48% -19.29%

Volatility and Risk

Marin Software has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zendesk has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Marin Software and Zendesk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Zendesk 0 2 11 0 2.85

Zendesk has a consensus price target of $42.77, indicating a potential downside of 5.15%. Given Zendesk’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zendesk is more favorable than Marin Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Zendesk shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Marin Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Zendesk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zendesk beats Marin Software on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated provides a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, display and social advertising channels. The Company’s enterprise marketing software platform is offered as an integrated software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for advertisers and agencies. The Company’s platform enables digital marketers to manage performance of their online advertising campaigns. Its software solution is designed to help its customers measure the effectiveness of their advertising campaigns through its reporting and analytics capabilities; manage and execute campaigns through its user interface and underlying technology that streamlines and automates functions, such as advertisement creation and bidding, across multiple publishers and channels, and optimize campaigns across multiple publishers and channels based on market and business data using its predictive bid management technology.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization. In addition, it operates a developer platform that allows organizations to extend the functionality of its family of products, integrate into internal and third-party systems, and customize the experience for their employees and customers. It has operations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

