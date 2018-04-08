Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY) versus NovoCure (NVCR) Financial Contrast

NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) and Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NovoCure and Helios and Matheson Analytics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $177.03 million 10.08 -$61.66 million ($0.70) -28.36 Helios and Matheson Analytics $6.76 million 18.83 -$7.38 million N/A N/A

Helios and Matheson Analytics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NovoCure.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.8% of NovoCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Helios and Matheson Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of NovoCure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Helios and Matheson Analytics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NovoCure and Helios and Matheson Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure -34.83% -51.74% -23.51% Helios and Matheson Analytics -1,272.83% -2,850.78% -411.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NovoCure and Helios and Matheson Analytics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 0 1 5 0 2.83 Helios and Matheson Analytics 0 0 2 0 3.00

NovoCure presently has a consensus price target of $19.17, indicating a potential downside of 3.44%. Helios and Matheson Analytics has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 444.22%. Given Helios and Matheson Analytics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Helios and Matheson Analytics is more favorable than NovoCure.

Volatility & Risk

NovoCure has a beta of 3.16, suggesting that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helios and Matheson Analytics has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NovoCure beats Helios and Matheson Analytics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline. In addition to its clinical and commercial progress in GBM, it is planning or conducting clinical trials evaluating the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and mesothelioma. TTFields are delivered through a portable, medical device. The complete delivery system, which is designed to allow patients to go about their daily activities while receiving continuous cancer treatment, includes a portable electric field generator, transducer arrays, rechargeable batteries and accessories.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Company Profile

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. provides a range of information technology (IT) consulting solutions, custom application development, and analytics services to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. Its services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services. The company supports various computer technology platforms and client IT projects using a range of third-party software applications. In addition, it develops RedZone Map, a GPS-driven real-time crime and navigation map application that provides users with real time crime data and a platform for alerting other users to criminal and other safety related occurrences in a navigation map format, as well as allows users to report a crime and upload videos of live incidents. Its clients operate in various industries, including banking, financial services, automotive, insurance, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Helios and Matheson Information Technology Inc. and changed its name to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. in May 2013. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

