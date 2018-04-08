Comparing Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) & Its Peers

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS: PRMRF) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas exploration services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Paramount Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Resources 37.59% -1.09% -0.71% Paramount Resources Competitors -13.70% -43.65% -8.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paramount Resources and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Resources $378.91 million $141.41 million N/A Paramount Resources Competitors $22.56 billion $1.29 billion -8.63

Paramount Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Paramount Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Paramount Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas exploration services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas exploration services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Paramount Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Paramount Resources Competitors 59 172 218 7 2.38

As a group, “Oil & gas exploration services” companies have a potential upside of 35.92%. Given Paramount Resources’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paramount Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Paramount Resources has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Resources’ competitors have a beta of 1.81, suggesting that their average share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. is an energy company. The Company explores and develops unconventional and conventional petroleum and natural gas prospects, including long-term unconventional exploration and pre-development projects, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company’s segments include Principal Properties, Strategic Investments and Corporate. The Principal Properties segment includes the Company’s Corporate Operating Units (COUs), which are involved in the exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil. The Strategic investments include investments in other entities; investments in exploration and development stage assets, including oil sands and carbonate bitumen interests, and prospective shale gas acreage in the Liard and Horn River Basin, and drilling rigs owned by its subsidiary, Fox Drilling Limited Partnership (Fox Drilling). Fox Drilling owns seven triple-sized rigs.

