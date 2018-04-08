Comparing Restoration Robotics (HAIR) & The Competition

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ: HAIR) is one of 104 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Restoration Robotics to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Restoration Robotics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Restoration Robotics $21.30 million -$17.84 million -2.30 Restoration Robotics Competitors $1.54 billion $111.91 million -141.70

Restoration Robotics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Restoration Robotics. Restoration Robotics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Restoration Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Restoration Robotics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restoration Robotics N/A N/A N/A Restoration Robotics Competitors -61.96% -46.96% -18.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Restoration Robotics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Restoration Robotics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Restoration Robotics Competitors 493 1872 3733 112 2.56

Restoration Robotics presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 82.29%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 14.47%. Given Restoration Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Restoration Robotics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Restoration Robotics beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Restoration Robotics

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. Its system includes the ARTAS Hair Studio application, an interactive three-dimensional patient consultation tool that enables a physician to create a simulated hair transplant model for use in patient consultations. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

