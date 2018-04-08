Critical Comparison: COBHAM (CBHMY) and Rockwell Collins (COL)

COBHAM (OTCMKTS: CBHMY) and Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for COBHAM and Rockwell Collins, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COBHAM 0 0 0 0 N/A Rockwell Collins 1 16 3 0 2.10

Rockwell Collins has a consensus price target of $130.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.91%. Given Rockwell Collins’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rockwell Collins is more favorable than COBHAM.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares COBHAM and Rockwell Collins’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COBHAM $2.65 billion 1.65 $101.29 million $0.24 15.21 Rockwell Collins $6.82 billion 3.22 $705.00 million $6.15 21.77

Rockwell Collins has higher revenue and earnings than COBHAM. COBHAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockwell Collins, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

COBHAM has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Collins has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares COBHAM and Rockwell Collins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COBHAM N/A N/A N/A Rockwell Collins 10.99% 19.58% 6.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Rockwell Collins shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Rockwell Collins shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

COBHAM pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Rockwell Collins pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. COBHAM pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rockwell Collins pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Rockwell Collins beats COBHAM on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

COBHAM Company Profile

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Other European countries, Australia, andinternationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services. The Communications and Connectivity segment offers equipment and solutions for the aerospace, avionics, satellite and radio, wireless, and mobile connectivity markets. The Mission Systems segment offers safety and survival systems for extreme environments; nose-to-tail aerial refueling systems; and wing-tip to wing-tip mission systems for jets, transport aircraft, and rotorcraft. The Advanced Electronic Solutions segment provides critical solutions for communication on land, at sea, in the air, and in space through off-the-shelf and customized products, including radio frequency, microwave, microelectronics, antenna subsystems, and motion control solutions. This segment serves the defense, radar and electronic warfare, X-ray imaging, medical, and industrial markets. The Aviation Services segment delivers outsourced aviation services for military and commercial customers through military training, special mission flight operations, outsourced commercial aviation, fly-in fly-out, and aircraft engineering services. Cobham plc was founded in 1934 and is based in Wimborne, the United Kingdom.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc. designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products. Its Commercial Systems segment provides cabin management systems; data link, frequency, very high frequency, and satellite communications systems; landing, radio navigation, and geophysical sensors, and flight management systems; situational awareness and surveillance systems and products; integrated flight controls; simulation and training systems; maintenance, repair, parts, and after-sales support services, and aftermarket used equipment. The company's Government Systems segment provides communications systems and products; radio navigation products, global positioning system equipment, and multi-mode receivers; avionics systems; precision targeting, electronic warfare, and training systems; simulation and training systems; space wheels; visual system products; maintenance, repair, parts, and after-sales support services, and aftermarket used equipment. Its Information Management Services segment offers voice and data communication services; flight support services; airport communications and information systems; train dispatching and information systems; mission critical security systems; and cabin connectivity solutions. The company serves original equipment manufacturers of commercial air transport, business and regional aircraft, commercial airlines, U.S. Department of Defense, other ministries of defense, other government agencies, defense contractors, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, and passenger and freight railroads, as well as airport, critical infrastructure, and business aircraft operators. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

