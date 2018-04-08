Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) vs. Sampo (SAXPY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) and Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sampo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Realty Capital and Sampo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Realty Capital 11.53% 2.84% 1.27% Sampo N/A 18.46% 5.44%

Dividends

Spirit Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Sampo pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Spirit Realty Capital pays out 84.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Spirit Realty Capital has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Spirit Realty Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Spirit Realty Capital and Sampo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Realty Capital 0 9 5 0 2.36 Sampo 1 0 1 0 2.00

Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus target price of $9.48, suggesting a potential upside of 17.73%. Given Spirit Realty Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Spirit Realty Capital is more favorable than Sampo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spirit Realty Capital and Sampo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Realty Capital $668.96 million 5.40 $77.14 million $0.85 9.47 Sampo $6.86 billion 4.44 $2.53 billion N/A N/A

Sampo has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Realty Capital.

Risk and Volatility

Spirit Realty Capital has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sampo has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital beats Sampo on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are carried out through Spirit Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate throughout the United States that is leased on a long-term, triple-net basis primarily to tenants engaged in retail, service and distribution industries. Single-tenant, operationally essential real estate consists of properties that are generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where its tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. as of December 31, 2012, the Company’s portfolio of 1,122 owned properties were leased to approximately 165 tenants.

Sampo Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty (P&C), and life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. The companys P&C Insurance segment offers insurance products, including household, homeowner, motor, and accident insurance, as well as various supplementary insurances, such as travel, boat, forest, and livestock insurance to private customers; commercial insurance products, which comprise property, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance, to companies; and P&C insurances to private and corporate customers. Its Life Insurance segment provides wealth management, rewards, and risk insurance for private and corporate customers, as well as unit-linked insurance and group pension insurance products. Sampo Oyj was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

