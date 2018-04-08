Stellus Capital Inv (SCM) versus NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Financial Comparison

Stellus Capital Inv (NYSE: SCM) and NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Stellus Capital Inv and NEWTEK Business Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Inv 0 1 2 0 2.67 NEWTEK Business Services 0 2 0 0 2.00

Stellus Capital Inv presently has a consensus target price of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 17.18%. NEWTEK Business Services has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.91%. Given Stellus Capital Inv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Stellus Capital Inv is more favorable than NEWTEK Business Services.

Risk and Volatility

Stellus Capital Inv has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NEWTEK Business Services has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stellus Capital Inv and NEWTEK Business Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Inv $39.65 million 4.86 $22.61 million $1.21 9.99 NEWTEK Business Services $38.91 million 8.55 $38.97 million $1.77 10.14

NEWTEK Business Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stellus Capital Inv. Stellus Capital Inv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NEWTEK Business Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Stellus Capital Inv pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. NEWTEK Business Services pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Stellus Capital Inv pays out 112.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NEWTEK Business Services pays out 90.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Stellus Capital Inv and NEWTEK Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Inv 57.04% 8.67% 4.83% NEWTEK Business Services 107.74% 8.40% 4.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.1% of Stellus Capital Inv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of NEWTEK Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Stellus Capital Inv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of NEWTEK Business Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Stellus Capital Inv

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was incorporated on August 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York with additional offices in Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.

