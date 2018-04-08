CafePress (PRSS) & Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Financial Analysis

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE: SPH) and CafePress (NASDAQ:PRSS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and CafePress’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suburban Propane Partners $1.19 billion 1.14 $37.99 million $0.70 31.61 CafePress $85.68 million 0.27 -$10.25 million ($0.61) -2.28

Suburban Propane Partners has higher revenue and earnings than CafePress. CafePress is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suburban Propane Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.1% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of CafePress shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of CafePress shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and CafePress’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suburban Propane Partners 3.27% 6.57% 1.83% CafePress -11.97% -27.04% -21.14%

Dividends

Suburban Propane Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. CafePress does not pay a dividend. Suburban Propane Partners pays out 342.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Suburban Propane Partners has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CafePress has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Suburban Propane Partners and CafePress, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suburban Propane Partners 1 1 2 0 2.25 CafePress 0 0 0 0 N/A

Suburban Propane Partners currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.75%. Given Suburban Propane Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Suburban Propane Partners is more favorable than CafePress.

Summary

Suburban Propane Partners beats CafePress on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a marketer and distributor of a range of products. The Company specializes in the distribution of propane, fuel oil and refined fuels, as well as the marketing of natural gas and electricity in deregulated markets. The Company’s segments include Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. In support of its marketing and distribution operations, the Company installs and services a range of home comfort equipment, particularly in the areas of heating and ventilation. The Company conducts its business through Suburban Propane, L.P., which operates its propane business and assets (the Operating Partnership), and its direct and indirect subsidiaries. As of September 24, 2016, it had sold approximately 414.8 million gallons of propane and 30.9 million gallons of fuel oil and refined fuels to retail customers. The Company owns and operates a propane storage facility in Elk Grove, California.

CafePress Company Profile

CafePress Inc. operates as retailer of personalized products in the United States and internationally. The company offers gifts and accessories, including T-shirts and apparel; mugs and drinkware; and home goods, such as custom shower curtains and bed coverings. It conducts its business on its primary United States based domain, CafePress.com; and operates CafePress branded Websites for the markets in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. The company also sells CafePress branded products through other online retail partners. The company was formerly known as CafePress.com, Inc. and changed its name to CafePress Inc. in June 2011. CafePress Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

