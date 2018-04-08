Head to Head Analysis: Stoneridge (SRI) vs. Universal Electronics (UEIC)

Stoneridge (NYSE: SRI) and Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Stoneridge and Universal Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoneridge 5.48% 20.36% 8.42% Universal Electronics -1.48% 11.65% 5.52%

Risk & Volatility

Stoneridge has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Electronics has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Stoneridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Universal Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Stoneridge shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Universal Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stoneridge and Universal Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoneridge $824.44 million 0.98 $45.17 million $1.57 18.35 Universal Electronics $695.79 million 1.03 -$10.32 million $2.81 18.06

Stoneridge has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Electronics. Universal Electronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stoneridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stoneridge and Universal Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoneridge 0 2 1 0 2.33 Universal Electronics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Stoneridge currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.66%. Universal Electronics has a consensus target price of $71.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.56%. Given Universal Electronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Electronics is more favorable than Stoneridge.

Summary

Universal Electronics beats Stoneridge on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics and PST. The Control Devices segment designs and manufactures products that monitor, measure or activate specific functions within a vehicle such as sensors, switches, valves, and actuators. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures electronic instrument clusters, electronic control units, and driver information systems. The PST segment designs, manufactures, and sells in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, vehicle tracking devices, and monitoring services primarily for the automotive and motorcycle markets. The company was founded by D.M. Draime in 1965 and is headquartered in Warren, OH.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) develops control and sensor technology solutions and manufactures a line of pre-programmed and universal remote control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and automation components. The Company’s offerings include pre-programmed universal infrared (IR) and radio frequency (RF) remote controls that are sold primarily to subscription broadcasting providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers, and integrated circuits, on which its software and universal device control database is embedded, sold primarily to OEMs, subscription broadcasting providers, and private label customers. Its offerings also include software, firmware and technology solutions that enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones tablets, gaming controllers and other consumer electronic devices, to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services.

