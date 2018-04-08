Comparing Versum Materials (VSM) & Flotek Industries (FTK)

Versum Materials (NYSE: VSM) and Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Versum Materials and Flotek Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versum Materials $1.13 billion 3.53 $193.00 million $1.91 19.13 Flotek Industries $317.10 million 1.11 -$27.39 million ($0.07) -88.43

Versum Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Flotek Industries. Flotek Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versum Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Versum Materials has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flotek Industries has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Versum Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Flotek Industries does not pay a dividend. Versum Materials pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Versum Materials and Flotek Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versum Materials 13.55% 6,666.66% 17.66% Flotek Industries -8.64% -0.21% -0.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Versum Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Flotek Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Versum Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Flotek Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Versum Materials and Flotek Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versum Materials 0 1 6 0 2.86 Flotek Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Versum Materials currently has a consensus price target of $38.71, indicating a potential upside of 5.98%. Given Versum Materials’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Versum Materials is more favorable than Flotek Industries.

Summary

Versum Materials beats Flotek Industries on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc. is a provider of solutions to the semiconductor and display industries. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, transportation and handling of specialty materials. Its segments include Materials; Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S), and Corporate. The Materials segment is an integrated provider of specialty materials for the electronics industry, focusing on the integrated circuit and flat-panel display markets. The DS&S segment designs, manufactures, installs, operates, and maintains chemical and gas delivery and distribution systems for specialty gases and chemicals delivered directly to its customers’ manufacturing tools. The Company is engaged in molecular design and synthesis, purification, advanced analytics, formulation development and containers and delivery systems for the handling of high purity materials.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc. is a technology-driven company. The Company develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries, and compounds to companies that make cleaning products, cosmetics, food and beverages, and other products that are sold in consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Energy Chemistry Technologies (ECT), and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies (CICT). The ECT segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages and markets chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion and stimulation activities. Its ECT segment’s services include Reservoir Characterization, Polymer Conformance and Logistics Management. The CICT segment sources citrus oil domestically and internationally, and processor of citrus oils in the world. The CICT segment designs, develops and manufactures products that are sold to companies in the flavor and fragrance industries and specialty chemical industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Versum Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versum Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.