Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) in a report released on Thursday, March 29th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 104.55% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CGEN. ValuEngine raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compugen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

NASDAQ CGEN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.40. 280,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.26. Compugen has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,384 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter worth about $2,381,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter worth about $707,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

