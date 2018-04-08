Conagra Brands (CAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) to report sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.96 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.04 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAG. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. UBS increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

NYSE CAG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,188,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,026. The stock has a market cap of $14,720.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.28. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 5,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $219,304.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $216,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,376,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,547,000 after acquiring an additional 225,403 shares during the period. Valueinvest Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Valueinvest Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,742,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,648,000 after acquiring an additional 151,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,604,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,766,000 after acquiring an additional 50,034 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,127,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,832,000 after acquiring an additional 26,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

