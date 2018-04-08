Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Conagra Brands (CAG)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) in a report published on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Conagra Brands from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.67.

CAG opened at $36.74 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $14,720.29, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 5,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $219,304.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,781 shares in the company, valued at $845,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $216,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 37,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 30,137 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 52.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 62,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

