Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Conatus Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.8741205292304 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CNAT stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.14, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.16. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $9.40.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.58% and a negative net margin of 49.17%. sell-side analysts expect that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price objective on Conatus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, S&P Equity Research boosted their price objective on Conatus Pharmaceuticals from $5.02 to $5.69 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

