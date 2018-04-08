Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) PT Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CNAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, S&P Equity Research boosted their price objective on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from $5.02 to $5.69 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $121.14, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.17% and a negative return on equity of 61.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. sell-side analysts expect that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 3,098.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

