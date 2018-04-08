Condensate (RAIN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,505.00

Condensate (CURRENCY:RAIN) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Condensate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, Condensate has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. Condensate has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $5,505.00 worth of Condensate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.99 or 0.04397940 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001297 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014169 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008113 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017162 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012942 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Condensate

Condensate is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2017. Condensate’s total supply is 163,919,873 coins. Condensate’s official Twitter account is @condensate_rain. The official website for Condensate is condensate.co.

Buying and Selling Condensate

Condensate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Condensate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Condensate must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Condensate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Condensate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condensate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.