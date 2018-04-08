Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) vs. The Competition Financial Survey

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ: CTWS) is one of 15 public companies in the “Water supply” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Connecticut Water Service to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Connecticut Water Service pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Connecticut Water Service pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Water supply” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 53.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Connecticut Water Service has increased its dividend for 48 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Connecticut Water Service and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connecticut Water Service 0 1 0 0 2.00 Connecticut Water Service Competitors 86 221 250 13 2.33

Connecticut Water Service currently has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.71%. As a group, “Water supply” companies have a potential upside of 8.53%. Given Connecticut Water Service’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Connecticut Water Service has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Connecticut Water Service has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connecticut Water Service’s peers have a beta of 0.51, suggesting that their average stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Connecticut Water Service shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Connecticut Water Service shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Connecticut Water Service and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connecticut Water Service 21.04% 9.62% 3.00% Connecticut Water Service Competitors 8.09% 8.85% 2.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Connecticut Water Service and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Connecticut Water Service $113.85 million $25.05 million 27.63 Connecticut Water Service Competitors $722.21 million $111.68 million 23.06

Connecticut Water Service’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Connecticut Water Service. Connecticut Water Service is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Connecticut Water Service peers beat Connecticut Water Service on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Connecticut Water Service

Connecticut Water Service, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water. The Real Estate Transactions segment is involved in the sale or donation of its real estate holdings. The Services and Rentals segment provides contracted services to water and wastewater utilities, and other clients. Its services include contract operations of water and wastewater facilities; Linebacker, a service line protection plan for public drinking water customers; and providing bulk deliveries of emergency drinking water to businesses and residences through tanker trucks. This segment also leases and rents residential and commercial properties to third parties. As of December 31, 2017, the company supplied water to 135,645 customers in 80 municipalities in Connecticut and Maine, the United States. Connecticut Water Service, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Clinton, Connecticut.

