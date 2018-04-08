Center Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Center Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.15% of Center Bancorp worth $26,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Center Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Center Bancorp by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Center Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Center Bancorp by 26.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Center Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Center Bancorp news, CFO William S. Burns sold 941 shares of Center Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $26,912.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,634.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher J. Ewing sold 1,375 shares of Center Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $39,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,377 shares of company stock worth $359,186. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.04. Center Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Center Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Center Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.55 million. analysts anticipate that Center Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. Center Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNOB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Center Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Center Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Center Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Center Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

About Center Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, and NOW accounts.

