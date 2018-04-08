AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Boosted by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 176.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,090 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 178,274,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,708,000 after buying an additional 2,130,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,920,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,409,000 after buying an additional 3,706,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,074,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,375,000 after buying an additional 1,864,418 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 12,704,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,233,000 after buying an additional 3,340,038 shares during the period. Finally, Woodford Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,854,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,589,000 after buying an additional 937,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $89.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.12 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $146,426.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 158.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 50.71%.

In other news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 4,294 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $512,832.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $119,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $84.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Vetr upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.08 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

