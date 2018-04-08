ConocoPhillips (COP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. Goldman Sachs upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Argus cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $54.54 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of COP traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,837,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $69,605.49, a PE ratio of 98.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $42.26 and a 1-year high of $61.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. ConocoPhillips had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $1,474,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 264,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 42,631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 247,397 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

