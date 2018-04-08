Raymond James & Associates Has $12 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 353,516 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Sii Investments Inc. WI grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 6,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Welch Investments LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch Investments LLC now owns 54,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 40,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.32.

Shares of ED opened at $78.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24,487.23, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.05. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.73 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc (the Clean Energy Businesses) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission).

