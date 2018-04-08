Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th.

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.76, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.62. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consolidated Water stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.32% of Consolidated Water worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWCO. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Water and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. develops and operates seawater desalination plants (that utilize reverse osmosis technology) and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or non-existent. The Company operates in three segments: retail water operations, bulk water operations and services operations.

