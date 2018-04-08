Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Given a $17.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) received a $17.00 price target from Roth Capital in a research report issued on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CWCO. ValuEngine raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Consolidated Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

CWCO opened at $13.55 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.76, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. develops and operates seawater desalination plants (that utilize reverse osmosis technology) and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or non-existent. The Company operates in three segments: retail water operations, bulk water operations and services operations.

