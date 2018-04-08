Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $256.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $253.00 to $256.00 in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $207.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Wells Fargo increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Macquarie increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $245.77.

STZ opened at $227.19 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $168.44 and a 12-month high of $231.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $44,769.67, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.09.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In related news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $441,942.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,531.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total value of $687,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $5,218,499. 15.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $256.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/constellation-brands-stz-price-target-increased-to-256-00-by-analysts-at-deutsche-bank-updated-updated.html.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.