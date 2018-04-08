Constellation Brands (STZ) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) in a research note published on Friday, March 30th. They currently have a $265.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Vetr upgraded Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $238.15 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $245.77.

STZ stock opened at $227.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $168.44 and a 1-year high of $231.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $44,236.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.09.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP David Eric Klein sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $4,088,897.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total value of $687,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $5,218,499. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

