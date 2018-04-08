Container Store Group (TCS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Container Store Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.0725346425261 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Shares of Container Store Group stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.34, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Container Store Group had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Container Store Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including bath, box, closets, collections, containers, gift packaging, hooks, kitchen, laundry, office, shelving, storage, trash, and travel, as well as elfa branded products.

