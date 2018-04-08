Continental Building (NYSE:CBPX) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Media coverage about Continental Building (NYSE:CBPX) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Continental Building earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the construction company an impact score of 46.9937418256758 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Building from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Continental Building in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Continental Building from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Continental Building from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Continental Building from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

NYSE:CBPX opened at $28.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,072.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.12. Continental Building has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Continental Building (NYSE:CBPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. Continental Building had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Continental Building will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Continental Building announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Continental Building Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

