Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.76. Continental Resources reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,800%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Continental Resources had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLR. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.57 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.92. 3,467,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $22,107.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.53 and a beta of 1.27. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $29.08 and a 52-week high of $61.67.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 15,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $796,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold Hamm bought 99,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,977,147.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 156,909 shares of company stock worth $7,846,156. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after acquiring an additional 163,935 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

