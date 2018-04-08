Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) and Its Peers Head to Head Review

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS: AHKSY) is one of 24 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Asahi Kasei to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Asahi Kasei has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asahi Kasei’s rivals have a beta of 1.08, suggesting that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Asahi Kasei shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Asahi Kasei and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asahi Kasei 0 0 0 0 N/A Asahi Kasei Competitors 105 465 676 25 2.49

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 19.53%. Given Asahi Kasei’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Asahi Kasei has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Asahi Kasei and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Asahi Kasei $17.51 billion $1.07 billion 16.46 Asahi Kasei Competitors $7.08 billion $553.10 million 23.75

Asahi Kasei has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Asahi Kasei is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Asahi Kasei pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Asahi Kasei pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 30.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Asahi Kasei and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asahi Kasei 6.78% 11.24% 5.82% Asahi Kasei Competitors -126.34% 22.82% 5.01%

Summary

Asahi Kasei rivals beat Asahi Kasei on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation primarily manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers and sheets; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; polymers; synthetic rubber and elastomers; consumables; cleaners; and packaging products. It is also involved in the construction of homes and apartments; management of rental units and condominiums; brokerage of used homes; remodeling; and mortgage financing. In addition, the company provides prescription drugs and diagnostic reagents; dialyzers, therapeutic apheresis and CRRTs, leukocyte reduction filters, and virus removal filters; defibrillators, AEDs, automated CPRs, fluid resuscitation pump, temperature management products, and data solutions, as well as lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators, and electronic devices. Further, it offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products. Additionally, the company provides aerated concrete products, foundation systems, insulation materials, and structural components; and engineering and employment agency services, as well as speech recognition middleware and UVC LED products. Asahi Kasei Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.