Reviewing Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) and The Competition

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Engines & turbines” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Briggs & Stratton to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Briggs & Stratton has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Briggs & Stratton’s competitors have a beta of 0.84, indicating that their average share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Briggs & Stratton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Engines & turbines” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Briggs & Stratton shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Engines & turbines” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Briggs & Stratton pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Briggs & Stratton pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Engines & turbines” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 36.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Briggs & Stratton has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Briggs & Stratton and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Briggs & Stratton 0 3 0 0 2.00 Briggs & Stratton Competitors 70 357 522 18 2.50

Briggs & Stratton currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.70%. As a group, “Engines & turbines” companies have a potential upside of 14.95%. Given Briggs & Stratton’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Briggs & Stratton is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Briggs & Stratton and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Briggs & Stratton 1.31% 10.25% 3.61% Briggs & Stratton Competitors 2.45% 9.66% 3.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Briggs & Stratton and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Briggs & Stratton $1.79 billion $56.65 million 15.54 Briggs & Stratton Competitors $8.82 billion $424.20 million 12.37

Briggs & Stratton’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Briggs & Stratton. Briggs & Stratton is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Briggs & Stratton competitors beat Briggs & Stratton on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. Its products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications that include portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. This segment also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. The Products segment primarily provides a line of portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, lawn and garden power equipment, turf care, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution, including consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, and independent dealers and distributors under its own brands, such as Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands comprising Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

