Contrasting Capital One Financial (COF) and Its Competitors

Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) is one of 137 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Capital One Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capital One Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 6.89% 8.36% 1.15% Capital One Financial Competitors -8.04% -9.42% 0.25%

Dividends

Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 36.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital One Financial and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $30.00 billion $1.98 billion 12.16 Capital One Financial Competitors $7.03 billion $1.20 billion 16.37

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Capital One Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 1 11 9 0 2.38 Capital One Financial Competitors 976 4656 4394 218 2.38

Capital One Financial currently has a consensus target price of $106.80, indicating a potential upside of 12.75%. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 7.75%. Given Capital One Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.73, meaning that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company offers non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, such as checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. It also provides credit card loans; auto, home, and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, and small-ticket commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through the Internet and mobile banking, as well as through ATMs and branches located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

