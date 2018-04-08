Ducommun (DCO) & FLIR Systems (FLIR) Financial Comparison

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ: FLIR) and Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of FLIR Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Ducommun shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of FLIR Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Ducommun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FLIR Systems and Ducommun’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLIR Systems $1.80 billion 3.87 $107.22 million $1.88 26.70 Ducommun $558.18 million 0.60 $20.07 million $1.33 22.17

FLIR Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Ducommun. Ducommun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FLIR Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

FLIR Systems has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ducommun has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FLIR Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ducommun does not pay a dividend. FLIR Systems pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FLIR Systems and Ducommun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLIR Systems 0 2 3 1 2.83 Ducommun 0 1 3 0 2.75

FLIR Systems presently has a consensus price target of $51.17, suggesting a potential upside of 1.95%. Ducommun has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.51%. Given Ducommun’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ducommun is more favorable than FLIR Systems.

Profitability

This table compares FLIR Systems and Ducommun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLIR Systems 5.96% 14.54% 9.63% Ducommun 3.60% 6.82% 2.75%

Summary

FLIR Systems beats Ducommun on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection. The Surveillance segment provides enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for various military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government customers for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare. This segment also develops hand-held and weapon-mounted thermal imaging systems. The Instruments segment offer devices that image, measure, and assess thermal energy, gases, electricity, and other environmental elements for industrial, commercial, and scientific applications. The Security segment develops and manufactures cameras and video recording systems for use in commercial, critical infrastructure, and home monitoring applications. The OEM & Emerging Markets segment provides thermal and visible-spectrum imaging camera cores and components that are utilized by third parties to create thermal, industrial, and other types of imaging systems. The segment also develops and manufactures intelligent traffic systems; imaging solutions for the smartphone and mobile devices market; and thermal imaging solutions for commercial-use unmanned aerial systems. The Maritime segment develops and manufactures electronics and imaging instruments for the recreational and commercial maritime market under the FLIR and Raymarine brands. The Detection segment offers sensors, instruments, and integrated platform solutions for the detection, identification, and suppression of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives threats for military force protection, homeland security, first responders, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated is a global provider of engineering and manufacturing services for various products and failure applications used primarily in the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical and other industries. The Company is a solution-based provider, offering a range of value-added products and services in its primary businesses of electronics, structures and integrated solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic Systems (ES) and Structural Systems (SS). The ES has over three product offerings in electronics manufacturing for various applications, including complex cable assemblies and interconnect systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and electronic, electromechanical and mechanical assemblies. The SS segment offers over three product offerings to support a customer base, including commercial aircraft, military fixed-wing aircraft, and military and commercial rotary-wing aircraft.

