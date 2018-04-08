Contrasting Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) and Its Rivals

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) is one of 31 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Greenhill & Co., Inc. to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greenhill & Co., Inc. $239.18 million -$26.65 million -66.25 Greenhill & Co., Inc. Competitors $5.87 billion $745.79 million 23.88

Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Greenhill & Co., Inc.. Greenhill & Co., Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Greenhill & Co., Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Greenhill & Co., Inc. pays out -71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 35.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Greenhill & Co., Inc. and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenhill & Co., Inc. 2 3 0 0 1.60 Greenhill & Co., Inc. Competitors 318 1364 1430 67 2.39

Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $15.90, indicating a potential downside of 14.29%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 1.81%. Given Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greenhill & Co., Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenhill & Co., Inc. -11.14% -3.43% -1.96% Greenhill & Co., Inc. Competitors 5.55% 3.62% 5.12%

Volatility and Risk

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s peers have a beta of 8.84, indicating that their average stock price is 784% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greenhill & Co., Inc. peers beat Greenhill & Co., Inc. on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is an investment bank. The Company provides financial and strategic advice on domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, capital raising and other transactions to a diverse client base, including corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally. The Company also provides advice in connection with defense preparedness, activist response strategies and other mission critical situations. The Company acts for clients located across the world from its offices located in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. The Company’s subsidiaries provide advisory services in various jurisdictions. Its operating entities include Greenhill & Co., LLC (G&Co), Greenhill & Co. International LLP (GCI), Greenhill & Co. Europe LLP (GCE), Greenhill & Co. Australia Pty Limited (Greenhill Australia) and Greenhill Cogent, LP (GC LP).

