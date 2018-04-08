IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) & Ameresco (AMRC) Financial Contrast

Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) and IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ameresco and IDACORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameresco 5.23% 11.18% 3.90% IDACORP 15.74% 9.59% 3.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ameresco and IDACORP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameresco $717.15 million 0.80 $37.49 million $0.76 16.51 IDACORP $1.35 billion 3.26 $212.41 million $4.21 20.72

IDACORP has higher revenue and earnings than Ameresco. Ameresco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDACORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ameresco has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDACORP has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

IDACORP pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ameresco does not pay a dividend. IDACORP pays out 56.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IDACORP has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ameresco and IDACORP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameresco 0 0 3 0 3.00 IDACORP 1 2 0 0 1.67

Ameresco presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.37%. IDACORP has a consensus price target of $82.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.44%. Given IDACORP’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IDACORP is more favorable than Ameresco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Ameresco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of IDACORP shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.4% of Ameresco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of IDACORP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IDACORP beats Ameresco on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc. provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Non-Solar Distributed Generation segments. It designs, develops, engineers, and installs projects that reduce the energy, as well as operations and maintenance costs of customers' facilities. The company's projects primarily include various measures customized for the facility and designed to enhance the efficiency of building systems, such as heating, ventilation, cooling, and lighting systems. It also offers renewable energy products and services, such as the construction of small-scale plants for customers that produce electricity, gas, heat, or cooling from renewable sources of energy; and sells electricity and processed renewable gas fuel, heat, or cooling. In addition, the company provides enterprise energy management and consulting services; and sells solar photovoltaic (PV) energy products and systems. It serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 73 small-scale renewable energy plants and solar PV installations. Ameresco, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2017, the company provided electric service to approximately 545,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,857 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, and 223 energized distribution substations, as well as approximately 27,441 pole-miles of distribution lines. Its principal commercial and industrial customers are involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation activities. The company, through its other subsidiaries, invests in housing and other real estate investments. IDACORP, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.