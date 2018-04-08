Financial Analysis: Manchester United F.C. (MANU) and Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) and Manchester United F.C. (NYSE:MANU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.1% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Manchester United F.C. shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Live Nation Entertainment and Manchester United F.C., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Nation Entertainment 0 2 6 0 2.75 Manchester United F.C. 0 0 2 0 3.00

Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $49.33, indicating a potential upside of 30.68%. Manchester United F.C. has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.22%. Given Live Nation Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Live Nation Entertainment is more favorable than Manchester United F.C..

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Manchester United F.C.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Nation Entertainment $10.34 billion 0.76 -$97.64 million ($0.48) -78.65 Manchester United F.C. $737.29 million 1.05 $49.68 million $0.27 71.48

Manchester United F.C. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Live Nation Entertainment. Live Nation Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manchester United F.C., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Live Nation Entertainment has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manchester United F.C. has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Manchester United F.C.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Nation Entertainment -0.24% -1.71% -0.32% Manchester United F.C. -0.23% 8.17% 2.66%

Dividends

Manchester United F.C. pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Live Nation Entertainment does not pay a dividend. Manchester United F.C. pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manchester United F.C. has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Manchester United F.C. beats Live Nation Entertainment on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is a live entertainment company. The Company’s businesses consist of the promotion of live events, including ticketing, sponsorship and advertising. Its segments include Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing and Artist Nation. The Concerts segment is engaged in promotion of live music events in its owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues; operation and management of music venues; production of music festivals, and creation of associated content. The Ticketing segment is an agency business that sells tickets for events on behalf of its clients. The Artist Nation segment provides management services to music artists in exchange for a commission on the earnings of artists. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment employs sales force that creates and maintains relationships with sponsors to allow businesses to reach customers through its concert, venue, artist relationship and ticketing assets, including advertising on its Websites.

About Manchester United F.C.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with regional and international companies to leverage its brand. The company also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products ranging from coffee mugs to bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, it markets mobile and content to its followers through its Website, www.manutd.com, and associated mobile properties. Further, the company distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, European competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Additionally, it offers a direct to consumer mobile application in approximately 168 territories; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 75,457 seats. The company was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. Manchester United plc is a subsidiary of Red Football LLC.

