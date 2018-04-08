Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) vs. JA Solar (JASO) Critical Comparison

JA Solar (NASDAQ: JASO) and Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for JA Solar and Nextera Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JA Solar 1 2 0 0 1.67 Nextera Energy Partners 0 2 8 0 2.80

JA Solar currently has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential downside of 10.29%. Nextera Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $43.20, suggesting a potential upside of 9.45%. Given Nextera Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nextera Energy Partners is more favorable than JA Solar.

Profitability

This table compares JA Solar and Nextera Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JA Solar 2.84% 7.73% 2.52% Nextera Energy Partners -8.63% 1.80% 0.47%

Risk and Volatility

JA Solar has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextera Energy Partners has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.0% of JA Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JA Solar and Nextera Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JA Solar $2.27 billion 0.15 $102.89 million $1.88 3.76 Nextera Energy Partners $807.00 million 2.65 -$62.00 million $0.66 59.80

JA Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Nextera Energy Partners. JA Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextera Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Nextera Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. JA Solar does not pay a dividend. Nextera Energy Partners pays out 245.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nextera Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Nextera Energy Partners beats JA Solar on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

JA Solar Company Profile

JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar power products based on crystalline silicon technologies. The company's principal products include monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar cells and modules. It also provides monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon wafers; solar product processing services; and solar power plant project development and electricity generation services. The company sells its products primarily under the JA Solar brand name, as well as produces original equipment for manufacturers or customers under their brand names. JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. sells its solar cell and module products to module manufacturers, system integrators, project developers, and distributors worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

Nextera Energy Partners, LP is a limited partnership formed to acquire, manage and own contracted clean energy projects. The Company, through its limited partnership interest in NextEra Energy Operating Partners, LP (NEP OpCo), owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The Company’s primary business objective is to invest in contracted clean energy projects. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s project portfolio of clean, contracted renewable energy assets (initial portfolio) included approximately 989 megawatts (MW) of wind and solar energy generating facilities located in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio included Genesis, Northern Colorado, Tuscola Bay, Elk City, Perrin Ranch, Bluewater, Moore, Sombra, Shafter, Palo Duro, Stateline, Mammoth Plains, Jericho, Cedar Bluff Wind and Golden Hills Wind.

