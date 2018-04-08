Contrasting Nordea Bank (NRBAY) & Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) and Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRBAY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Bank of Montreal pays an annual dividend of $2.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Nordea Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Bank of Montreal pays out 47.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nordea Bank pays out 81.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nordea Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Montreal and Nordea Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Montreal 16.69% 13.85% 0.76% Nordea Bank 26.09% 9.70% 0.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Bank of Montreal and Nordea Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Montreal 0 3 4 0 2.57 Nordea Bank 0 5 0 0 2.00

Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus target price of $101.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.49%. Given Bank of Montreal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bank of Montreal is more favorable than Nordea Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of Montreal and Nordea Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Montreal $21.48 billion 2.27 $4.09 billion $6.24 12.09 Nordea Bank $13.96 billion 2.98 $3.42 billion $0.85 12.09

Bank of Montreal has higher revenue and earnings than Nordea Bank. Nordea Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Montreal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of Montreal has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordea Bank has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats Nordea Bank on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal (the Bank) is a financial services provider. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services. The Bank conducts its business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C), Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets. The P&C business includes two retail and business banking operating segments, such as Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C), and the United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Bank’s Wealth Management business serves a range of client segments, from mainstream to ultra-high net worth and institutional, with an offering of wealth management products and services, including insurance. BMO Capital Markets is a North American-based financial services provider offering a range of products and services to corporate, institutional and government clients. The Bank has over 1,500 bank branches in Canada and the United States.

Nordea Bank Company Profile

Nordea Bank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium business, and corporates and financial institutions in the Nordic and Baltic Sea region. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers investment solutions, including fixed income, equity, and multi asset; cash management solutions; a range of asset finance, sales finance, and receivable finance solutions, as well as wholesale financing and management, and fleet management services. The company also provides securities services, such as custody services, including clearing, settlement, and safekeeping of domestic and foreign securities; administrates and processes corporate action events, paying agent, registrar services, equity incentive plans, and others; and sub-custody services, including account opening, settlements, income collection, taxation, corporate actions, proxy voting, reporting, and market advocacy. In addition, it offers life and pensions products; trade finance services; leasing and hire purchase products; and online and mobile services. It has approximately 650 branches. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

