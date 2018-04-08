Contrasting CVR Refining (CVRR) and Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

CVR Refining (NYSE: CVRR) and Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

CVR Refining has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phillips 66 Partners has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Refining and Phillips 66 Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Refining 1.57% 6.62% 3.70% Phillips 66 Partners 44.16% 27.99% 10.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of CVR Refining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Phillips 66 Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CVR Refining and Phillips 66 Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Refining $5.66 billion 0.38 $88.80 million $0.60 24.17 Phillips 66 Partners $1.17 billion 4.95 $461.00 million $2.59 18.39

Phillips 66 Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CVR Refining. Phillips 66 Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Refining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CVR Refining and Phillips 66 Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Refining 0 4 0 0 2.00 Phillips 66 Partners 0 5 7 0 2.58

CVR Refining presently has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential downside of 1.15%. Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus price target of $57.77, suggesting a potential upside of 21.29%. Given Phillips 66 Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phillips 66 Partners is more favorable than CVR Refining.

Dividends

CVR Refining pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Phillips 66 Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. CVR Refining pays out 300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Phillips 66 Partners pays out 104.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Phillips 66 Partners has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Phillips 66 Partners beats CVR Refining on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Refining

CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. It also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 570 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 130 crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.6 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity. In addition, the company owns 170,000 barrels per day pipeline system that transports crude oil from Broome Station facility to Coffeyville refinery; approximately 1.5 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity, which supports the gathering system and Coffeyville refinery; approximately 0.9 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity at Wynnewood refinery; and approximately 1.5 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma, as well as leases crude oil storage capacity of approximately 2.3 million barrels in Cushing and approximately 0.2 million barrels in Duncan, Oklahoma. CVR Refining GP, LLC operates as the general partner of CVR Refining, LP. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas. CVR Refining, LP is a subsidiary of CVR Energy, Inc.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP (Phillips 66) owns, operates, develops and acquires fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals and other transportation and midstream assets. The Company’s assets consist of systems, such as Clifton Ridge Crude System, Eagle Ford Gathering System, Ponca Crude System, Billings Crude System, Borger Crude System, Sweeny to Pasadena Products System, Hartford Connector Products System, Gold Line Products System, Cross-Channel Connector Products System, Ponca Products System, Billings Products System, Bayway Products System, Standish Pipeline, Borger Products System, River Parish NGL System, Medford Spheres, Bayway Rail Rack, Ferndale Rail Rack, Sand Hills/Southern Hills Joint Ventures, Explorer Pipeline Joint Venture, Bakken Joint Ventures, Bayou Bridge Pipeline Joint Venture, STACK Pipeline Joint Venture, and Sweeny Fractionator and Clemens Caverns.

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Refining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Refining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.