Contrasting Pitney Bowes (PBI) & Its Rivals

Pitney Bowes (NYSE: PBI) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “COMPUTER/OFFICE EQUIP” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Pitney Bowes to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.6% of Pitney Bowes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “COMPUTER/OFFICE EQUIP” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Pitney Bowes shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “COMPUTER/OFFICE EQUIP” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Pitney Bowes pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Pitney Bowes pays out 53.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “COMPUTER/OFFICE EQUIP” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 89.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Pitney Bowes is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Pitney Bowes has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pitney Bowes’ rivals have a beta of 1.55, suggesting that their average share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pitney Bowes and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pitney Bowes 7.36% 388.23% 4.16% Pitney Bowes Competitors -9.89% 1.83% -2.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pitney Bowes and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pitney Bowes $3.55 billion $261.34 million 8.09 Pitney Bowes Competitors $9.37 billion $967.25 million -9.85

Pitney Bowes’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pitney Bowes. Pitney Bowes is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pitney Bowes and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pitney Bowes 1 1 1 0 2.00 Pitney Bowes Competitors 770 3321 5880 252 2.55

Pitney Bowes presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.09%. As a group, “COMPUTER/OFFICE EQUIP” companies have a potential upside of 17.25%. Given Pitney Bowes’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pitney Bowes is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Pitney Bowes beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc. offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions. The Small & Medium Business Solutions segment provides mailing and office solutions; and financing services and supplies for small and medium businesses. The Enterprise Business Solutions segment offers equipment and services that enable large enterprises to process inbound and outbound mail. This segment also provides production mail inserting and sortation equipment, production print systems, and supplies and related support services, as well as mail presort services. The Digital Commerce Solutions segment provides a range of solutions, including customer information management, location intelligence, customer engagement software, shipping management, and cross border e-commerce solutions as traditional software licenses, enterprise platforms, software-as-a-service, and on-demand applications, as well as offers related support services. The company also provides revolving credit and interest-bearing deposit solutions. Pitney Bowes Inc. markets its products through sales force, direct mailings, telemarketing, and Web and partner channels. The company was formerly known as Pitney Bowes Postage Meter Company. Pitney Bowes Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.