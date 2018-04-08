Head to Head Survey: Enterprise Products (EPD) vs. Plains GP (PAGP)

Enterprise Products (NYSE: EPD) and Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enterprise Products and Plains GP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Products 0 0 16 0 3.00 Plains GP 0 7 11 0 2.61

Enterprise Products currently has a consensus target price of $30.96, indicating a potential upside of 27.85%. Plains GP has a consensus target price of $26.29, indicating a potential upside of 13.19%. Given Enterprise Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enterprise Products is more favorable than Plains GP.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Products and Plains GP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Products 9.57% 12.52% 5.41% Plains GP -2.79% 0.73% 0.34%

Dividends

Enterprise Products pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Plains GP pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Enterprise Products pays out 128.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Plains GP pays out 184.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enterprise Products has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years and Plains GP has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Enterprise Products is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Enterprise Products has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plains GP has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enterprise Products and Plains GP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Products $29.24 billion 1.79 $2.80 billion $1.32 18.35 Plains GP $26.22 billion 0.14 -$731.00 million $0.65 35.74

Enterprise Products has higher revenue and earnings than Plains GP. Enterprise Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plains GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Enterprise Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of Plains GP shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of Enterprise Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Plains GP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enterprise Products beats Plains GP on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Products

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,600 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 14 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,800 miles of crude oil pipelines; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 495 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,700 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related activities, including 800 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,100 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned and leased assets comprising 18,700 miles of crude oil and NGL pipelines and gathering systems; 32 million barrels of above-ground tank capacity; 810 trailers; 60 transport and storage barges; and 30 transport tugs. The Facilities segment is involved in the provision of storage, terminalling, and throughput services primarily for crude oil, NGLs, and natural gas; NGL fractionation and isomerization services; and natural gas and condensate processing services. This segment owned and operated approximately 77 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity; 34 million barrels of NGL storage capacity; 67 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity; 25 billion cubic feet of base gas; 9 natural gas processing plants; a condensate processing facility; 8 fractionation plants; 34 crude oil and NGL rail terminals; 5 marine facilities; and 1,000 miles of pipelines. The Supply and Logistics segment engages in merchant-related activities, including purchase of crude oil, as well as NGL from producers, refiners, processors, and other marketers; storage of NGL and natural gas; and resale and transport of crude oil and NGL. It owned 14 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill; 4 million barrels of crude oil and NGL linefill in pipelines owned by third parties and other inventory; 730 trucks and 900 trailers; and 10,100 crude oil and NGL railcars. The company offers logistics services, principally for crude oil, NGLs, and natural gas. PAA GP Holdings LLC operates as a general partner of the company. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

