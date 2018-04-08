Reviewing Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) and Regis (RGS)

Regis (NYSE: RGS) and Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Regis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Weight Watchers International shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Regis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Weight Watchers International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Regis has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weight Watchers International has a beta of 3.23, meaning that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Regis and Weight Watchers International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regis -0.51% 1.68% 0.86% Weight Watchers International 12.52% -10.38% 9.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Regis and Weight Watchers International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Weight Watchers International 1 0 3 0 2.50

Regis currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.40%. Weight Watchers International has a consensus target price of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.28%. Given Regis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Regis is more favorable than Weight Watchers International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regis and Weight Watchers International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regis $1.69 billion 0.40 -$16.14 million $0.06 241.17 Weight Watchers International $1.31 billion 2.99 $163.51 million $1.65 36.58

Weight Watchers International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Regis. Weight Watchers International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through four segments: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. Its salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services. The company operates its salons under the SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Cost Cutters, Hair Masters, First Choice Haircutters, Magicuts, and Sassoon names in enclosed mall shopping centers, strip shopping centers, Walmart Supercenters, department stores, mass merchants, and high-street locations. As of January 08, 2018, it owned, franchised, or held ownership interests in 8,944 locations worldwide. The company, through its 54.6% interest in Empire Education Group, Inc., operates accredited cosmetology schools under the Empire Beauty School brand. It owns and operates 88 cosmetology schools in the United States. Regis Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edina, Minnesota.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc. is a provider of weight management services. The Company operates globally through a network of Company-owned and franchise operations. The Company’s branded products and services include meetings conducted by its franchisees, digital weight management products provided through its Websites, mobile sites and applications, products sold at meetings, licensed products sold in retail channels and magazine subscriptions and other publications. It operates through four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe (CE) and Other. It sells a range of products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, food and restaurant guides with SmartPoints values, Weight Watchers magazines, SmartPoints calculators and fitness kits, and certain third-party products, such as activity-tracking monitors. It sells its products through its meetings business, online and to its franchisees. It includes a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools.

