Contrasting Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) & Golar LNG (GLNG)

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) and Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royal Caribbean Cruises and Golar LNG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Caribbean Cruises $8.78 billion 2.80 $1.63 billion $7.53 15.25 Golar LNG $143.54 million 19.76 -$179.70 million ($1.47) -19.08

Royal Caribbean Cruises has higher revenue and earnings than Golar LNG. Golar LNG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Caribbean Cruises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Golar LNG shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Golar LNG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Caribbean Cruises and Golar LNG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Caribbean Cruises 18.51% 16.22% 7.35% Golar LNG -125.20% -8.11% -3.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Royal Caribbean Cruises and Golar LNG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Caribbean Cruises 1 3 9 0 2.62 Golar LNG 0 1 5 0 2.83

Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus target price of $137.85, suggesting a potential upside of 20.04%. Golar LNG has a consensus target price of $37.20, suggesting a potential upside of 32.62%. Given Golar LNG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golar LNG is more favorable than Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Risk and Volatility

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golar LNG has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Royal Caribbean Cruises pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Golar LNG pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Royal Caribbean Cruises pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Golar LNG pays out -13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Royal Caribbean Cruises has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Royal Caribbean Cruises is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Royal Caribbean Cruises beats Golar LNG on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights. The Celebrity Cruises brand offers itineraries to destinations, such as Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Galapagos Islands, Hawaii, India, New Zealand, the Panama Canal, and South America with cruise lengths ranging from 2 to 19 nights. The Azamara Club Cruises brand offers cruise itineraries ranging from 4 to 21 nights to destinations, including Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Northern and Western Europe, the Mediterranean, Central and North America, and the less-traveled islands of the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 49 ships with itineraries ranging from 2 to 23 nights to approximately 540 destinations. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited is a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company engaged primarily in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction and trading of LNG. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, operation and chartering of LNG carriers and Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRUs) through its subsidiaries and affiliates, and the development of LNG projects, such as floating LNGs (FLNGs). The Company’s segments include Vessel operations, LNG trading and FLNG. Under the Vessel operations segment, the Company operates and charters out LNG carriers and FSRUs on fixed terms to customers. Through the LNG trading segment, the Company provides physical and financial risk management in LNG and gas markets for customers around the world. The FLNG segment includes the costs associated with the conversion of its LNG carrier, the Hilli, to a FLNG. The Company, along with its affiliate, Golar LNG Partners LP, has a combined fleet of approximately 30 vessels.

