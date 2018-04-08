Contrasting Ryder System (R) and Avis Budget Group (CAR)

Ryder System (NYSE: R) and Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryder System and Avis Budget Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryder System $7.33 billion 0.51 $790.55 million $4.53 15.44 Avis Budget Group $8.85 billion 0.44 $361.00 million $2.85 16.93

Ryder System has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avis Budget Group. Ryder System is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avis Budget Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Ryder System shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Ryder System shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Avis Budget Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ryder System and Avis Budget Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryder System 1 3 4 0 2.38 Avis Budget Group 2 3 6 0 2.36

Ryder System presently has a consensus price target of $86.29, indicating a potential upside of 23.39%. Avis Budget Group has a consensus price target of $36.67, indicating a potential downside of 24.01%. Given Ryder System’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ryder System is more favorable than Avis Budget Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ryder System and Avis Budget Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryder System 10.78% 10.47% 2.15% Avis Budget Group 4.08% 76.64% 1.25%

Risk & Volatility

Ryder System has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avis Budget Group has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ryder System pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Avis Budget Group does not pay a dividend. Ryder System pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ryder System has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

Ryder System beats Avis Budget Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc. is engaged in offering transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), which provides leasing, commercial rental, contract maintenance, and contract-related maintenance of trucks, tractors and trailers to customers principally in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom; Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), which provides vehicles and drivers as part of a dedicated transportation solution in the United States, and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), which provides supply chain solutions, including distribution and transportation services in North America and Asia. Through its FMS business, the Company provides its customers with various fleet solutions. In addition, it provides its customers to purchase a selection of used trucks, tractors and trailers through its used vehicle sales program. Its customer base includes enterprises operating in various industries.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States. The company also operates the Payless brand, which comprises approximately 280 vehicle rental locations; the Apex brand that primarily in the deep-value segment of the car rental industry with approximately 25 rental locations in New Zealand and Australia; and the Maggiore brand that provides vehicle rental services in approximately 140 locations, as well as the France Cars brand, which offers light commercial vehicle fleets with approximately 70 rental locations in France. In addition, it offers optional insurance products and coverages, such as supplemental liability, personal accident, personal effects protection, emergency sickness protection, automobile towing protection, and cargo insurance products. The company was formerly known as Cendant Corporation and changed its name to Avis Budget Group, Inc. in September 2006. Avis Budget Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

